Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.95. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.87 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

