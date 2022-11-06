Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $109.34 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $187.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

