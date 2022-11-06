ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

