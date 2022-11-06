MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

