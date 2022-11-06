Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

