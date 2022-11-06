MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Down 0.3%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 590 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 598 ($6.91). Approximately 28,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 62,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($6.94).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 453.59. The company has a market cap of £608.31 million and a PE ratio of -43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

