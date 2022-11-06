MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

