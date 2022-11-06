Michael P. Kehoe Sells 3,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $324.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.42. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $325.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

