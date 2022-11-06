Mika Yamamoto Sells 5,442 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

