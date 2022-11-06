Mika Yamamoto Sells 5,442 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
F5 Trading Up 1.9 %
FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.