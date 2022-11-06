Mika Yamamoto Sells 5,442 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

