Mizuho Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.