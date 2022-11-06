Mizuho Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of BALL stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
