Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.92 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

