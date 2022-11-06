Morgan Stanley Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $60.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

