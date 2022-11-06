Morgan Stanley Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

