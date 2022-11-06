MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.70). 9,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($3.75).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,066.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael O'Connell bought 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £29,070 ($33,610.82). Also, insider Nicholas Bell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £8,250 ($9,538.67). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,000.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

