National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 94.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after buying an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $55.61 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

