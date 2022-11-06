Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 1.8%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 2,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

