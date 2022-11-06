Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 1.8%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 2,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.27.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
