Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

