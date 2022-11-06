Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.