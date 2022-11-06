Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

