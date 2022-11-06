Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 165.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 89,452 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTL. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

