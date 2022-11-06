Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 4,736.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 124.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 121.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 10.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

