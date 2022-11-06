Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,724 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $156.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

