Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

