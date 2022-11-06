Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in C3.ai by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.2 %

AI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

