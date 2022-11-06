Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

