Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a P/E ratio of -71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

