Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in EnPro Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 355,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.