Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

