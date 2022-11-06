Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DX. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

