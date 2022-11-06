Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,646,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

