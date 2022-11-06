Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 17,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,681 shares of company stock valued at $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares valued at $54,001. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

