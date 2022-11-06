Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 163.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

Arconic Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.