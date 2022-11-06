Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

