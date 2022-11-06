Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 61,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

