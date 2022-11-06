Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,436 shares of company stock worth $1,394,742. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

