Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 2,005.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

