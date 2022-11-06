Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $125,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

