Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

