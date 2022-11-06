Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

