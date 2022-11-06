Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.