Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

