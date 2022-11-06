Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,731.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

