Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $76.02 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.