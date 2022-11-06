Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,528 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $12,850,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

