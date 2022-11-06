Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.8 %

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $32.17 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.