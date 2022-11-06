Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 88.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

