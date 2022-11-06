Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.52%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

