Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $915.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 75.92% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

