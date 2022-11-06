Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $683.28 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.84 and a 12-month high of $1,869.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,157.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

