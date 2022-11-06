Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8,533.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE opened at $149.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

